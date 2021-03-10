COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of March 9th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

25 recoveries and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. The latest provincial data shows 200 active cases of the virus in the city as of March 9th.

10 new and seven recovered cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 74 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across the province, 399 new cases were discovered on Tuesday from just over 10,000 tests. 254 people remain in hospital in Alberta due to COVID-19, with 37 requiring the ICU.