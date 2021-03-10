Someone across the Peace Country could be $125,000 richer while helping feed youth across the region. The United Way Northwest Alberta is looking to make a big splash when it comes to food security as part of its Feed The Kids Mega 50/50 Fundraiser.

Executive Director Jamie Craig says the lunch and snack programming is vital for hundreds, if not thousands, of youth throughout northwestern Alberta.

“In Grande Prairie alone, we fund 16 schools [and] snack programs through the public and Catholic school districts,” she says. “We’ve had requests from 19 other schools in our region that we don’t have the funds for.”

Craig says, as things stand, they currently have funding available for some but not all of the schools already in place for the rest of the year. However, that funding will run dry come September. She adds, to keep the paper bag program throughout the summer months and begin to play for next year it’s going to take a monumental effort.

“Just based off the applications for funding… we need to raise about $125,000,” she says.

Craig says the idea now, more than ever, is that people are struggling, so just having that little extra bit of food in schools accessible to any child could make a vital difference to their day, and overall development.

Ticket sales and the draw will all take place on March 31st, with the winner taking home half of the funds raised up to $125,000. The previous supersized 50/50 draw held in December 2020, helped raise just over $124,000 for vulnerable residents across the region.