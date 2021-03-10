Some of the top Disc Golf competitors from across Alberta will be slinging for the fences when the 2021 Provincial Disc Golf Championships take place in Grande Prairie later this year.

The tournament, one of six planned for the year, will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Grande Prairie Disc Golf Club, and the installation of the first permanent Disc Golf basket in Muskoseepi Park in 2011.

Club President Michael Curtiss says within a couple of years of getting into the sport, it was the goal of the club to bring up some bigger tournaments to Swan City. He adds the growth of the sport’s infrastructure has been astonishing over the last decade.

“We’ve got Evergreen coming in as our third course now, and it’s one of the longest courses we’ve got,” he says.

“South Bear is pretty long, but it’s a little longer, and it’s a little bit of a different terrain, so it gives GP a nice rounded feeling for the three,” he adds.

The tournament season will kick off in May with the first sanctioned women’s tournament in the club’s history. Three more will take place between May and July, with the Alberta Provincial Championships headlining the season on the August 14th weekend. Curtiss says the influx of tournaments was put in place for both spectators and participants.

“That’s kind of the lead-up with all those other tournaments, to get people primed and ready for that provincial championship,” he says.

“Gives them a good chance to get some tournaments under their belts so they’re not feeling as nervous when they get to provincials,” he adds.

You can find a detailed schedule of all the upcoming tournaments on the Grande Prairie Disc Golf Club website.