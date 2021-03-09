A group that participated in the 2019 county clean up. (County of Grande Prairie, Facebook)

The County of Grande Prairie is accepting applications from non-profits and community groups for its annual roadside clean-up. The clean-up gives the groups the opportunity of making money while picking up garbage along county roadways, ditches and hamlets. County Technical Services Manager Jennifer Besinger says the event is a win-win situation for the county and the non-profits.

“The groups who take part make a positive impact across their communities and learn about the importance of caring for our environment first-hand,” she adds.

Last year, the event had 30 non-profit groups clean up 7.53 tonnes of garbage from nearly 260 kilometres of County roadsides. The groups raised over $57,000 for their organizations.

This year’s program will run from May 1st to 23rd with a deadline to apply on March 26th. For more details and to apply, visit the county website.