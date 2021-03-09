Grande Prairie city councillors have given the green light to a new bylaw that would allow the municipality to borrow as much as $14 million to help pay for the fourth phase of the Downtown Rehabilitation Project. This phase of the project will see 100th Avenue between 100th and 98th Street dug up for underground and surface improvements.

This would be similar to work already done on 100 Avenue west of 100 Street and 101 Avenue in previous summers.

“It was a major capital project that took four phases and two council terms, I’m very excited to see this project come to an end,” says Mayor Jackie Clayton.

Some of the work will consist of replacing the old underground sanitary lines, as well as roadway reconstruction. The streetscape portion of the project will include the installation of wider sidewalks, higher visibility pedestrian crossings, and enhanced seating for pedestrians.

Clayton says the completion of the project will go a long way in continuing to beautify the downtown core.

“It’s really intensifying the beautiful features of our downtown and making it more navigatable in regards to biking, walking, and transportation,”

The work is expected to begin in May. The first phase of the project began back in 2016.