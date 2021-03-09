Riverstone Public School in Grande Prairie has been placed on the COVID-19 outbreak list. The school, originally placed under COVID-19 alert designation in February, was upgraded to the outbreak list on Sunday. The change in designation means between five and nine cases have been confirmed in people associated with the facility.

Nine other schools in the region remain under COVID-19 outbreak status, with Aspen Grove School, École Nouvelle Frontière, Swanavon School, and St. John Paul II Catholic School reporting 10 or more cases. St Catherine Catholic School, Grande Prairie Composite High School, Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, and Alexander Forbes School reporting between five and nine cases as of March 7th.

There are still six area schools on alert, meaning there are between two and four cases linked. These include Harry Balfour School, St. Clement Catholic School, École St. Gérard Catholic School, Hillside Community School, Grande Prairie Christian School, and Whispering Ridge Community School. Parkside Montessori has been removed from the list.

Elsewhere, officials with the Peace Wapiti Public School Division have been advised of a case of COVID-19 at Sexsmith Secondary School. The school division says the individual last attended the school on Wednesday, March 3rd. The school will remain open for in-person learning.