COVID-19 case counts in the City of Grande Prairie as of March 7th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

28 new and 20 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 48 hours. The data released by the province Monday represents test results from both Saturday and Sunday. There are 227 cases of the virus in the city as of March 7th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, seven new and three recovered cases were reported over the weekend. 69 cases of the virus remain active in the region.

Across Alberta, 278 new cases were reported on Sunday from just over 5,000 tests. Province-wide, 254 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19 with 36 people requiring the ICU.

There were no localized COVID-19 released on March 6th due to system upgrades on the provincial website.