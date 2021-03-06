Grande Prairie RCMP is searching for information from the public following what it is calling a suspicious incident Friday afternoon. Police allege a suspicious man tried to befriend a pair of children aged seven and 11 years old.

The incident is reported to have happened around 3:51 p.m. on March 5th in the area of 99 Street and 109 Avenue. The interaction was interrupted by a parent supervising nearby and the man ran off.

The same man was reportedly then seen in the area shortly after interacting with two different children but again was confronted by a parent and fled northbound.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his early 40s, with a skinny build and long reddish/blonde hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing jeans, an open black jacket with a white shirt underneath, reflective yellow sunglasses with grey arms, and a black baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. to contact them or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. Parents and caregivers are also reminded to teach their children about adult stranger safety.