Three women from the Grande Prairie region have been honoured for their ongoing contributions to the community. The 2021 Women of Influence Awards were handed out as part of a virtual ceremony on Friday.

Devon Potter was named the Young Woman of Influence, after what what was described by presenters as her incredible work and strong advocacy to help build a better community through her roles in Rotary and Grande Prairie Live Theatre, as well as her tireless work to raise the profile of the Rotaract Club.

Jackie Benning was named the Trailblazing Woman of Influence. Jackie has been a major force behind the Medicine Box Project, which aims to provide community members the opportunity to engage in Indigenous traditional knowledge and medicines during the pandemic. Jackie’s work also includes her continued involvement as co-founder of the grassroots movement Hug-A-Sister.

Chief Ramona Horseman of Horse Lake First Nation was named 2021 Distinguished Woman of Influence. Chief Horseman was praised for her continued success in her dual roles as the Grand Chief of the Western Cree Tribal Council and Deputy Grand Chief of Treaty No. 8 First Nations.

“I am honoured to be considered a woman of influence in the Grande Prairie region,” she said. “It really is a humbling experience.”

Her efforts were also vital in helping to allow all First Nations to invest directly into the Nauticol petrochemical project in the County of Grande Prairie.