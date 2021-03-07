As of March 8th, residents in Grande Prairie will be allowed to check out some books in person as the Grande Prairie Public Library is set to reopen to the public.

On Monday, the facility will reopen using their current schedule, which will run from Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with shorter hours planned for Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.

As of March 15th, Executive Director Deb Cryderman says they will return to pre-pandemic hours, with the library open seven days a week.

Masks will be required for entry into the building, which means, for the time being, no eating or drinking in the public areas of the library.

There will also be capacity restrictions, with the Rotary Community Room tentatively capped at 10 people. The Rotary Training Room meanwhile has a tentative cap of three.