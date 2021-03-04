After grabbing the attention of the province’s top doctor among some other heavy hitters, a local business owner has been given the green light to re-open.

Owner of Trapped Entertainment Heather Fedorick, who was part of a telephone town hall for business owners in February with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, pleaded her case that as an escape room, the business should be able to meet a list of criteria to reopen, rather than being lumped in with other entertainment category businesses, like concerts.

Fedorick says after the telephone town hall in early February, she was offered up a more recent chat with representatives of Dr. Hinshaw, and it snowballed from there.

“They heard us, I felt like they agreed with what we had to say, and then it was quite a waiting game,” she says.

“Ultimately, I met [March 2nd] with a few more people from the minister’s office, and they let me know we could officially open.”

She says the mitigation factors put in place before the last shut down in December remain in place at Trapped, and in some cases, they’ve been added to.

“We have staggered our rooms so that we have more time to do good sanitizations on the rooms, with every touched surface is being sanitized,”

“Our door is locked so you do have to book over the phone or online, so if you were to show up, you can’t do a walk-in.”

Fedorick adds that while she is thrilled they can reopen, she plans on advocating for other businesses across the province to get the same opportunity.