12 new and seven recovered cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the municipality now sits at 208 as of March 1st.

There were 10 new and nine recovered cases also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the same time period. 57 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 257 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday from 5,864 completed tests. Province-wide, 251 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 54 requiring the ICU.

Two more deaths have also been reported province-wide, including a woman in the North zone. She was in her 40s and Alberta Health says the case included comorbidities.