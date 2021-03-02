A new survey from the Grande Prairie Local Immigration Partnership is looking to gain a better understanding of the perspective of immigrants living in Grande Prairie, especially when it comes to the impacts of COVID-19.

Officials with GPLIP say they’d like to know if their core six priorities, housing, education/language, employment, health and wellness

settlement services and inclusion are aligned with the lived experience of those in the community.

Landed immigrants, permanent residents, non-permanent residents, and refugees are all invited to complete the survey by March 15th.

Results are being used to help GPLIP plan and address local immigrant needs and concerns.