After being heavily damaged in a 2020 fire, the Wembley and District Agricultural Society is looking to hold a raffle to help raise funds to help fix the local arena. The fire, which started in a shed behind the Wembley Arena, also caused smoke, water, and fire damage to the inside of the arena in June of last year.

Officials say the building has been the heart of the community for decades, and the closure displaced multiple user groups such as Wembley Minor Hockey, Hoku Sei Kan Judo Club, yoga classes, ball hockey, ringette, and skating lessons.

Organizers of the raffle say funds raised by support efforts will not open help reopen the doors, but could also help with an expansion and upgrades.

Tickets will be on sale until March 12th, with the winner taking home as much as $10,000 or half the total money raised from ticket sales.