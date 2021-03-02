One of the County of Grande Prairie's non-digital "no parking" signs (County of Grande Prairie)

Both the City and County of Grande Prairie are starting up residential snow removal. The city is also putting in place a parking ban on all permanent snow routes starting Tuesday.

The city typically starts a two-week round of residential snow clearing 24 hours after a major snowfall or when 10 centimetres of snow has accumulated on the road.

“Current snowfall and snow and freezing weather in the forecast for the remainder of the week have led to conditions where a round of residential snow clearing is warranted,” it says in a release.

Residential snow removal happens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in neighbourhoods the day before their garbage pickup. If an area is missed in the first week, it should be done during the second.

Parking bans are in effect on all permanent snow routes from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The County of Grande Prairie says it got started clearing from 100 Avenue to 113 Avenue in Clairmont Monday. Crews will move to the subdivisions of Whispering Ridge and Westlake Estates in Clairmont Tuesday morning, before moving to Wedgewood, Taylor Estates, and Maple Ridge.

Temporary parking restrictions are put in place for neighbourhoods 24 hours ahead of snow removal. When the “no parking” signs are in place, parking isn’t allowed on that road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or vehicles could be ticketed.