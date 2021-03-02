A 23rd COVID-19 death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The deceased, a female in her 80s, was linked to the outbreak at Heritage Lodge. Alberta Health says the case included comorbidities.

The woman was one of two deaths announced across the province on Sunday, pushing the provincial total to 1,888.

13 new and 10 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. The current number of active cases in the municipality now sits at 204.

There were five new and three recovered cases also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the same time period. 56 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 291 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday from 5,933 completed tests. Province-wide, 257 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 48 requiring the ICU.