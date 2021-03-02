UPDATE: As of March 1st, St. John Paul II Catholic School is considered to have a COVID-19 outbreak. Aspen Grove has also been upgraded, while alerts have been issued for Harry Balfour School and Hillside Community School.

A COVID-19 alert has been issued for St. John Paul II Catholic School in Grande Prairie. In a letter sent home to families of staff and students on Sunday, officials say the school was placed under the alert status after four cases of the virus were confirmed in people affiliated with the school.

As a result, as many as 170 people linked to SJPII are currently isolating. The alert is not yet on the Government of Alberta’s website.

There are eight other schools in the Grande Prairie region with COVID-19 alerts, including Aspen Grove School, Grande Prairie Composite High School, Riverstone Public School, Parkside Montessori, St. Clement Catholic School, École St. Gérard Catholic School, Grande Prairie Christian School, and Whispering Ridge Community School.

There are six schools considered to have outbreaks of more than five cases, including École Nouvelle Frontière, Hillcrest Christian School, St. Catherine Catholic School, Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, and Alexander Forbes School.