A Grande Prairie man has over $300,000 reasons to smile after hitting a lottery win.

Jory Cabreros says he got emotional when he checked his LOTTO MAX ticket and discovered he had won $306,129.60 from January 22nd.

“I started crying,” he says. “It felt like all of my prayers were being answered.”

Cabreros, who picked up the ticket at the Mobil station on 83 Avenue in the city says he will be looking to pay off the mortgage on his home in the municipality, before eventually looking at the grand scheme.

“Our big plan is to eventually build a house on our property in the Philippines,” he adds.

He won the prize after matching six out of the seven main draw numbers and the bonus.