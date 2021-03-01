The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie is looking for artists based in Treaty 8 territory to submit their work for the Travelling Exhibitions Northwest program.

The exhibit remains on tour for two years throughout Alberta and receives support, including funding from the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, to help form educational packages that help integrate the shows in schools.

“Circulating this pen call is part of the TREX NW program’s commitment to offering further support, access, and exposure for the immense amount of artistic talent in Northern communities, says TREX NW Curator Robin Lynch

“Because of their extensive travel, these exhibitions really are a great platform for artists to gain more visibility across the province.”

Lynch says art forms of any kind, including painting, photography, beading, sculpture, and drawings will all be eligible for submission. Those interested must currently reside in Treaty 8 territory, which encompasses nearly all of northern Alberta, including Grande Prairie.

The deadline for submissions is set for March 15th, 2021.