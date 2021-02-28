Aspen Grove School has been issued a COVID-19 alert. It was added to Alberta Health’s list on Sunday, meaning between two and four cases have been linked to the school.

There are eight schools in the Grande Prairie region with COVID-19 alerts, including Grande Prairie Composite High School, Riverstone Public School, Parkside Montessori, St. Clement Catholic School, École St. Gérard Catholic School, Grande Prairie Christian School, and Whispering Ridge Community School.

There are six schools considered to have outbreaks of more than five cases, including École Nouvelle Frontière, Hillcrest Christian School, St. Catherine Catholic School, Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, and Alexander Forbes School.