Swanavon School is the latest in the Grande Prairie area to be issued a COVID-19 alert. It was added to Alberta Health’s list Friday, meaning between two and four cases have been linked to the school.

A case has also been confirmed at Hythe Regional School. Peace Wapiti Public School Division says the individual last attended the school on February 23rd and the school remains open to in-person learning for all students not identified as close contacts.

There are eight schools in the Grande Prairie region with COVID-19 alerts, other than Swanavon, including Grande Prairie Composite High School, Riverstone Public School, Parkside Montessori,

St. Clement Catholic School, École St. Gérard Catholic School, Grande Prairie Christian School, and Whispering Ridge Community School.

There are six schools considered to have outbreaks of more than five cases, including École Nouvelle Frontière, Hillcrest Christian School, St. Catherine Catholic School, Charles Spencer High School, École Montrose School, and Alexander Forbes School.