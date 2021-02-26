Ottawa gave more details on Friday on the two vaccines Health Canada just approved for COVID-19.

Federal officials say they will be given in two doses and they can be kept at refrigerated temperatures for at least six months.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is developed in partnership with Oxford University, and the Serum Institute of India’s version of the same shot will be the first Viral-Vector based vaccines green-lit for use against the coronavirus in Canada.

These types of vaccines use non-replicating viral vectors or pieces, that are unable to make new viral particles and only produce the vaccine antigen.

Authorized for use in people over 18 years of age, AstraZeneca’s vaccine will be administered as a two-dose regimen and can be kept at refrigerated temperatures for at least six months.

Health Canada said AstraZeneca’s greater flexibility in dose-storage will facilitate distribution across the country.