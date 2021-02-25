Janet Spencer, 79, says she is very excited to have received the first COVID-19 vaccine in Grande Prairie. “I have a granddaughter getting married this summer and I hope to be able to attend the wedding.” (Supplied, Alberta Health Services)

Seniors living in Grande Spirit Foundation housing have begun to receive the first of two voluntary COVID-19 vaccines.

Executive Director Steve Madden says, in the last few days, they started to receive the first dose for some 300 or so seniors in their care. Madden says they’re primarily residents in the lodge and apartment complexes.

He adds it’s a breath of fresh air for both staff and residents, as they’re finally starting to see the light at the end of a seemingly endless dark tunnel.

“Spirits have been challenged. When we went into a more concentrated lockdown before Christmas… it’s been very difficult for everybody to mentally get through this challenge.

Madden notes that with second doses expected to be potentially completed by the end of April, they are hoping that a shred of normalcy will be able to return along with the completed vaccination schedule. However, he admits that those days are likely still very far off.

“We’d like to see everybody get back to their normal life, back to those visitations… to see the families and more come to see the seniors face to face.”

He says an additional 100 or so Grande Spirit Foundation staff members will also be up for vaccinations very shortly, but he’s not sure of a concrete timeline for them.

“Right now, the province is focusing on the seniors to get them done… then we will be working with staff as to how to get them into the queue for the vaccinations as well.”

As of Tuesday, anyone above the age of 75 was eligible to book an appointment for the vaccine.