A Grande Prairie man is facing charges after a tip from a community policing group led police to an alleged break and enter on a construction site.

Police say they received a call on February 2nd from a construction site about a trespasser on the property near the Village of Hythe.

When they arrived, they say they found evidence of a recent break, enter, and theft. Mounties then met up with Hythe Citizens on Patrol, who helped identify the alleged getaway vehicle, and the direction it was heading.

The suspect then took the truck was stopped off-road into the ditch shortly after police attempted to stop the vehicle. A 20 and 26-year-old male were both arrested on the scene for flight from a police officer.

Subsequently, 26-year-old Nathan Landry is facing charges of break and enter commit theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.