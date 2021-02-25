Friends of a local woman dealing with serious health issues are stepping up to try and get the medical treatment she desperately needs.

Cara Mazurek stopped producing bone marrow approximately 10 years ago, and since then she has been receiving blood and iron infusions to help compensate for the lack of natural production ability.

Ginelle Bailey says they started a GoFundMe to try and help alleviate the stresses in her life, as well as help pay for continuous medical bills for the single mother of three.

“She is still dealing with being a single mom trying to get the bills paid, kids fed, kids to school and homework, while that her blood is so low that she can barely keep her eyes open,” she says.

“You and I will run numbers in the thousands when it comes to iron and this sort of stuff like a healthy person, and she has numbers of like two…it’s sheer will that she keeps going.”

Bailey says Mazurek was an RN at the QEII Hospital prior to the illness, and with a lack of concrete diagnosis and game plan going forward, she hopes someone, somewhere can give them the light at the end of the tunnel they’re searching for.

“The outpouring of support…just for people to tell her that they actually care and that she’s not alone,” she says. any kind of suggestions when it comes to child care, or if she can have any fundraising suggestions would be welcome.”

As of February 24th, the GoFundMe has raised over $15,000 of the $30,000 goal.