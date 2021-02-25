Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Harry Balfour School. Peace Wapiti Public School Division says the individual last attended the school on February 19th and families and staff were told on the 24th.

The school remains open to in-person learning for students not identified as close contacts. Earlier this month, another case was confirmed.

There are six schools with COVID-19 outbreaks of five or more cases in the Grande Prairie area and seven with alerts, meaning there are between two and four cases.