Sunrise Youth Emergency Shelter in Grande Prairie was one of four organizations to get a recent influx of provincial funding.(Michael Lumsden, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

A quartet of vital Grande Prairie service organizations have each received more than $125,000 from the province as part of the Community Grant Funding Program.

Grande Prairie Hospice Palliative Care Society will take in $175,000, while the Grande Prairie Youth Emergency Shelter Society was approved for just over $125,000. Burden Bearers Counselling Society was granted $200,000 and the Suicide Prevention Resource Centre got the green light for $135,000.

Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard says the funding goes with the promise made by her government to prioritize treating those suffering from addiction and mental health concerns with care and compassion.

Allard adds the government will continue supporting evidence-based funding programs, that ensure resources are there for those struggling with addiction issues.