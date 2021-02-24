The province has announced that a total of $108 million from the Children’s Services budget will soon be up for grabs.

Applications are now open for Alberta parents who use child care, and could receive $561 per child as part of what the province is calling the Working Parents Benefit. The province says the application process will open region-by-region on the government’s website between March 1st and 5th.

Children’s Services Minister, Rebecca Schulz, says this is meant to ease some of the financial burden for parents who’ve fuelled the economy throughout the last year.

“Families are facing additional stress due to the pandemic and the uncertainty in the economy. We want to directly support these parents by alleviating the financial pressures they have faced this past year,” said Schultz.

Families will be required to provide receipts showing that they paid for childcare within the last year. They will be eligible to apply for the Working Parents Benefit if they have:

– Children in any form of child care, including licensed or unlicensed child care.

– A household annual income of $100,000 or less.

– Paid for three months of child care between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2020 (must provide receipts).

– A MyAlberta Digital ID is needed to apply for the benefit. Sign up for your MyAlberta Digital ID.