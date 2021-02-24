26 Grande Prairie region athletes, coaches, volunteers, and teams have been nominated for the 2021 Northwest Alberta Sport Excellence Awards.

Ten awards in all will be handed out, with categories including Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Junior Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

A complete list of nominees was released by GPSportConnect on February 23rd:

Coach of the Year

Alex Dawson, Swimming

Chris Morgan, Soccer

Dave Oakes, Hockey

Developmental Coach of the Year

Eva Von Hertzberg, Trampoline and Tumbling

Paula Zenner, Ringette

Travis Duncan, Basketball

Female Athlete of the Year

Catherine Minic, Swimming

Yasna Paola Martinez, Running

Junior Female Athlete of the Year

Ashleigh Bartelds, Taekwon-Do

Leah Hampton, Figure Skating

Marley Monsen, Swimming

Sydney Kinderwater, Judo

Male Athlete of the Year

Gavin Ashworth, Basketball

Liam Tinworth, Multi-sport

Maxwell Golden, Taekwon-Do

Junior Male Athlete of the Year

Braydan Bartelds, Tawkwon-Do

Jacob Farnsworth, Triathlon

Nikita Tsyruk, Judo

Team of the Year

Grande Prairie Piranhas Swim Club

Gymniks Ambush, Cheerleading

Outstanding Official

Greg Remple, Football

Unsung Hero

Christopher Davies, Basketball

Denis Labreque, Football

Kimberley Vetter, Ringette

Sport Builder

Melissa Poirier, Cross Country Skiing

The awards will be handed out as part of an online ceremony on March 12th, 2021.