26 Grande Prairie region athletes, coaches, volunteers, and teams have been nominated for the 2021 Northwest Alberta Sport Excellence Awards.
Ten awards in all will be handed out, with categories including Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Junior Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, and Coach of the Year.
A complete list of nominees was released by GPSportConnect on February 23rd:
Coach of the Year
Alex Dawson, Swimming
Chris Morgan, Soccer
Dave Oakes, Hockey
Developmental Coach of the Year
Eva Von Hertzberg, Trampoline and Tumbling
Paula Zenner, Ringette
Travis Duncan, Basketball
Female Athlete of the Year
Catherine Minic, Swimming
Yasna Paola Martinez, Running
Junior Female Athlete of the Year
Ashleigh Bartelds, Taekwon-Do
Leah Hampton, Figure Skating
Marley Monsen, Swimming
Sydney Kinderwater, Judo
Male Athlete of the Year
Gavin Ashworth, Basketball
Liam Tinworth, Multi-sport
Maxwell Golden, Taekwon-Do
Junior Male Athlete of the Year
Braydan Bartelds, Tawkwon-Do
Jacob Farnsworth, Triathlon
Nikita Tsyruk, Judo
Team of the Year
Grande Prairie Piranhas Swim Club
Gymniks Ambush, Cheerleading
Outstanding Official
Greg Remple, Football
Unsung Hero
Christopher Davies, Basketball
Denis Labreque, Football
Kimberley Vetter, Ringette
Sport Builder
Melissa Poirier, Cross Country Skiing
The awards will be handed out as part of an online ceremony on March 12th, 2021.