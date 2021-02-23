16 recoveries and 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest provincial data shows a total of 232 active cases in the municipality at the end of day Monday.

The provincial health authority has also placed Care Human Services under COVID-19 outbreak designation. The facility joins nine others in the Grande Prairie region which have been publicly listed by Alberta Health.

Two new and three recovered cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 43 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Province-wide, 267 new cases of the virus were reported on Monday from 6.335 completed tests. Across Alberta, 326 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 51 requiring the ICU.