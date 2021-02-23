Grande Prairie home owners have until August to pay their property tax. (Pixabay)

Property taxpayers will have another reprieve in 2021 after members of Grande Prairie city council approved pushing back the final payment deadline by two months.

The changes mean not only is the payment deadline pushed from June 30th to August 31st, all penalty fees for the previous July deadline, as well as non-sufficient fund charges on the city’s Tax Installment Payment Plan will be removed until September 1st.

Mayor Jackie Clayton believes the most important caveat to the property tax bylaw is that it will cover both residential, as well as non-residential taxpayer bases.

“We are here to support our community, regardless of whether it is the business community or residential,” she adds.

Clayton says they’re hoping the extended deadline will at least give residents and business owners a chance to make sense of what is likely to be an extraordinary tax season.

In November, city councillors approved a zero per cent on average increase for property taxes in 2021.