Grande Prairie parking ban lifted
A snow route sign in Grande Prairie (MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
There is no longer a parking ban on permanent snow routes in Grande Prairie. The city said Monday that crews have finished plowing priority 2 roads and are now working on priority 3 ones.
A parking ban has been in place since February 2nd. Since then, a round of residential snow removal has also been completed.
City crews are also sanding and salting priority roads as needed and working on trails.