16 recoveries and 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The latest provincial data shows a total of 234 cases in the municipality at the end of day Sunday.

One new active case was also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 44 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Province-wide, 273 new cases of the virus were reported on Sunday from 6,062 completed tests. Across Alberta, 324 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 52 requiring the ICU.

No decisions will be made about moving to phase two of the Government of Alberta’s COVID-19 re-opening strategy for at least another week.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says while one of the main criteria, hospitalization rates, ARE currently sitting below the threshold needed to move forward, case numbers remain a concern. Dr. Hinshaw says an abundance of caution is needed as to not let good work in recent months go for nothing.

“With that in mind, we will be taking the full three weeks to assess the data, and assess the best way forward,” she says. “It is too early to say if this recent increase is significant, or, but a temporary pause in the strong downward trend we have seen in the past several months.

Hinshaw adds no decisions will be made until at least March 1st.