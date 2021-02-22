The Grande Prairie Public School Division is rolling out a new pilot program for kindergarten-aged students.

The “KinderPAL” is an all-day program, half of which is dedicated to regular programming, with the other half of the day focusing on structured play and learning.

A certified teacher will provide the curriculum instruction, while a certified Early Learning Instructor and Educational Assistant, will provide the early learning KinderPAL programming.

Board chair John Lehners says he is proud that the division is providing access to diverse programming that supports students and families. “KinderPAL is an exciting example of a program in our Division that focuses on the early learning of students,” he adds.

The pilot is currently planned for Alexander Forbes School, Crystal Park School, École Montrose, Isabel Campbell Public School, Riverstone Public School, and Roy Bickell Public School.

You can find more information on the program, including timelines and registration dates, on the GPPSD website.