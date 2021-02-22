A student at the Grande Prairie Regional College has been named the recipient of the annual County of Grande Prairie Ron Pfau Memorial Scholarship.

Erika Beck, a life-long Teepee Creek resident, and first-year Business Administration student, was selected for the scholarship thanks to her tireless work in the community.

Some of her recent involvement includes taking on leadership roles with the Kleksun 4-H Multi-Club, volunteering for local food drives and highway cleanups, and preparing meals for seniors.

Beck says she is honoured to receive the $500 scholarship from the County of Grande Prairie council, adding the money will go a long way.

“It will help me cover the costs of textbooks and resources required to complete the Business Administration program,” she adds

Reeve Leanne Beaupre says Beck’s leadership qualities, academic drive, and commitment to the wellbeing of her community make her an outstanding candidate for this scholarship..

“The County is proud to support her future educational goals and wishes her the best in her future plans.”

The scholarship is handed out annually to a current or former county resident pursuing post-secondary education in Alberta. The scholarship is named after long-serving County of Grande Prairie administrator, Ron Pfau.