Fans of the Grande Prairie Storm can now help the team, and possibly pocket themselves a tidy win.

The UCP government announcing a new initiative Monday aimed at benefiting Alberta-based junior hockey teams in the WHL and AJHL impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture Minister Leela Sharon Aheer says the Jackpots for Junior Hockey Online 50/50 will help these 20 teams offset lost revenues.

“Thanks to changes made to provincial policy, the WHL and AJHL can now raise funds online to support their operations directly from fans in their communities. We’re asking Albertans to provide a much-needed assist and purchase Jackpots For Junior Hockey 50/50 tickets,” she adds.

Alberta Junior Hockey League Commissioner Ryan Bartoshyk says the strength of the league comes from its communities, and this will hopefully prove to be another example of that relationship coming to the forefront.

“Although the challenges over the past year were new and unfamiliar, the community support and passion for our teams has been unwavering and we are excited to capture that passion through this initiative,” he adds.

The Jackpots For Junior Hockey 50/50 will run each weekend in March. As part of Jackpots For Junior Hockey, teams will be required to share a portion of proceeds received with local charities.