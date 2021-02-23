The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie Presents: Art at Home!

Now you can engage with art in our community, online and from any location. This new initiative has one-time projects, ongoing series and invitations to learn, create and share through the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie’s website!

Posts made through the Gallery’s social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) will update you on new content as it comes forward, so make sure you like and follow us! Want to share your creativity with our community? Use #ArtatHomeGP.

Coloured Ice Sculpture? The Carlstrom Family Green Space at Home!

Bringing the Carlstrom Family Green Space to your Home, we wanted to be creative with an outside art activity as we are getting great winter weather! This lovely and colourful ice sculpture is very easy to make and will give children and adults hours of fun stacking and making different sculptural pieces of artwork.

Looking Back, Moving Forward – Reflecting On ‘The Curve’ The Curve: Community Art Installation

June 9, 2020 – September 27, 2020

The Curve was a multi-disciplinary community art installation, exhibited through the summer of 2020 at the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie. It honours those in the Peace Region who passed, who served, and who lived through the largest public health pandemic in generations. The Curve had the power to echo and connect all human experiences. It continued to grow and evolve as pieces were contributed to the overall exhibition.

We also commissioned four local artists to create artworks to be displayed in The Curve and are proud to acquire them as permanent fixtures in the Gallery’s Permanent Collection.

Thank you to our Sponsor, Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta, and our Partners, Revolution Place and the Writers’ Guild of Alberta.

Connect to Many Museums!

Welcome to the Gallery’s portal to experiencing fun, interactive material from museums across the country. While many museums have created new pages and projects during this period of social distancing, others have had strong online presence as an extension of their community outreach. We’ve selected those who’s experiences include art making activities and viewing special material.

As a member of the Canadian Museum Association, we hope you enjoy this adventure, discovering other museums and their incredible online art activities. To find out more, visit www.aggp.ca/art-at-home/ today!

New ideas, new inspiration, new challenges, and more!

Thank you to ATB for sponsoring this amazing program.

