The family of a woman missing since 2009 is still hopeful that they will receive some closure. Jody Hockett was last seen entering a white vehicle outside of the York Hotel in Grande Prairie on February 22nd, 2009.

On social media, her sister Debra Stoner is urging anyone who may have any information about her whereabouts to come forward and help them find closure after more than a decade.

“Sometime between Feb 21, & Feb 22, 2009, Jody disappeared,[and] our family will never give up praying for answers,” she says. “Please light a candle tonight and tomorrow night with the hope that the individuals who know what happened will at least give us a location,” she added.

Stoner says to anyone reading that message, and who may have known Jody at the time of her disappearance, it’s time to do the right thing, and come forward. She tells mygrandeprairienow.com that 12 years on, the emotional strain felt by all of Jody’s family remains as strong as the day she went missing.

“The first year was surreal like this didn’t really happen… and it just continues on, it’s almost like a bad movie you can’t wake up from,” she adds.

At the time of her disappearance, Jody was described as Caucasian with dyed strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5’5″. She and was last seen wearing jeans, a tank top, a black zip-up hooded sweater, high heeled shoes with fur on them.

Police are urging anyone with any information to come forward.