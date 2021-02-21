COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of February 20th, 2021 (Alberta.ca)

26 new cases and 13 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the city over the last 24 hours. The province says the total number of active cases in the municipality now sits at 240.

The County of Grande Prairie saw three recoveries and six new cases of the virus over the same time period. 43 active cases of COVID-19 remain in that region.

Across Alberta, 328 new cases of the virus were reported on Friday from 7.541 completed tests. 321 people remain in hospital, which is a decrease of over 30 cases from Friday to Saturday.