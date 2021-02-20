24 recoveries and 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city over the last 24 hours. The province says the total number of active cases in the municipality now sits at 227.

The County of Grande Prairie saw one new and two recovered cases of the virus over the same time period. 46 active cases of COVID-19 remain in that region.

Across Alberta, 380 new cases of the virus were reported on Friday from 8,380 completed tests. 336 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 51 of them requiring the ICU.