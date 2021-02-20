Highway 2A closed following fatal crash between Grimshaw and Peace River
Traffic on Highway 2A is beinf diverted between Grimshaw and Peace River following a fatal crash Saturday morning. Peace Regional RCMP says its preliminary investigation shows there was a head on collision between two vehicles at the intersection with Township Road 834.
One person was declared dead at the scene while three others suffered injuries. Highway 2A remains completely closed to traffic and is expected to be for several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.