Grande Prairie Composite High School has been placed under a COVID-19 alert designation by the province. It joins eight other schools in the area that are reporting between two and four cases as of Thursday.

The other schools which share the alert status are Parkside Montessori, St. Catherine Catholic School, Roy Bickell Public School, Riverstone Public School, St. Clement Catholic School, and Isabel Campbell School, Grande Prairie Christian School, and Whispering Ridge.

Five schools also remain under COVID-19 outbreak designation, with Alexander Forbes, Charles Spencer High School, and Ecole Montrose reporting between five and nine cases, while Hillcrest Christian School and École Nouvelle Frontière continue to report 10 cases or more.

Grande Prairie Public School Division Deputy Superintendent James Robinson has said some of the school division’s schools that are considered to have COVID-19 outbreaks have had less than five individuals attend them while contagious, but are counted because they are members of the school community.