COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of February 18th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

20 new and 13 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city over the last 24 hours. The province says the total number of active cases in the municipality now sits at 237.

The County of Grande Prairie saw 5 new and three recovered cases of the virus over the same time period. 48 active cases of COVID-19 remain in that region.

Across Alberta, 325 new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday from 9,376 completed tests. 352 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 52 of them requiring the ICU.