COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of February 17th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

22 new cases and 12 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in Grande Prairie on Wednesday. According to the latest data provided by the province, 230 active cases of the virus remain in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, four new cases, and one recovered were also reported on Wednesday. There are now 46 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the entire county region.

Across Alberta, 415 new cases were reported on February 17th from 10,275 tests. The positivity rate over the last 24 hours was approximately four per cent. Provincially, 362 people remain in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with 55 requiring the ICU.