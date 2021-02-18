A map of the provincial campgrounds located in Grande Prairie and the surrounding area (Alberta Parks)

Anyone wanting to camp at a provincial campground can make their reservation starting March 4th. Alberta Parks says bookings for individual campsites will open first starting at 3 p.m. in the northwest of the province.

Reservations can be made 90 days in advance for individual campsites and backcountry camping, and 180 days ahead for comfort camping. Those reservations will open on March 5th.

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, group camping bookings are closed at this time. Other restrictions include the closure of shower facilities as well as half of shared sites with shared amenities.

Reservations can be made online at Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca or by calling 1-877-537-2757.