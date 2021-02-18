Family Festivities in the Park returns this weekend
Family Festivities In the Park poster (Facebook, City of Grande Prairie)
The City of Grande Prairie says Family Festivities in the Park will be returning to Muskoseepi Park on February 20th and February 21st.
Tobogganing, snow-shoeing, and skating, events that were canceled over the past couple of weekends due to the extreme cold weather, are expected to be available on both days.
One-hour time slots are available for members of the same household between 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. All events are free and registration is open for all families. Free hot chocolate and snacks are being provided by New Horizon Co-op. All COVID-19 health regulations including physical distancing and group sizes remain in place.