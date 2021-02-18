The City of Grande Prairie says Family Festivities in the Park will be returning to Muskoseepi Park on February 20th and February 21st.

Tobogganing, snow-shoeing, and skating, events that were canceled over the past couple of weekends due to the extreme cold weather, are expected to be available on both days.

One-hour time slots are available for members of the same household between 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. All events are free and registration is open for all families. Free hot chocolate and snacks are being provided by New Horizon Co-op. All COVID-19 health regulations including physical distancing and group sizes remain in place.