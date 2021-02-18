Ken Loudon has been named the new Executive Director of the Grande Prairie Regional Tourism Assocation. [Supplied]

The Grande Prairie Regional Tourism Association has a new Executive Director. Past president of the board Ken Loudon has been picked to fill the role left open since mid-December.

“I’m excited to take on the leadership of a vital organization,” Loudon says. “This position enables me to serve our community at a greater level and be part of a team that’s here for the betterment of our region, businesses, and area residents.”

Loudon has spent the better part of a quarter-century serving in the not-for-profit sector in the region, including a stint as the Swan City Rotary Club President as part of his 20-year and counting Rotary membership. GPRTA President Jonathan Clarkson adds he was presented with the Clem E. Collins Award in 2004 for his dedicated service to the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce, of which he’s been a member for almost 25 years.

“Ken’s experience within the region is a tremendous asset. Ken’s knowledge, skills, and passion will be invaluable as we develop strategies to navigate through the evolving tourism industry.”

Loudon’s first day in the role is set for March 1, 2021.