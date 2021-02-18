The MD of Greenview has handed over $500,000 to STARS Air Ambulance to go towards the cost of a new H145 helicopter to serve residents in the entire northern region.

“STARS will always be a valued service to our residents, workers, and recreation enthusiasts within the MD of Greenview and across Northern Alberta,” says Reeve Dale Smith. “Helping to purchase a helicopter to operate in the region is a natural fit and an easy decision for council.”

The organization is trying to replace the aging fleet of BK117 and AW139 choppers with the newer, medically equipped Airbus H145, for $13 million each.

“Having access to STARS can mean the difference between life and death,” says MD of Greenview Regional Fire Chief Wayne Brown “This new helicopter will ensure that the Greenview community has access to leading-edge critical care, no matter where the emergency occurs.”

The MD of Greenview has provided annual funding of approximately $200,000 to help with operational support to the STARS base in Grande Prairie.

Nine new helicopters are set to be spread across bases in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and while STARS is already flying missions with the new H145 aircraft, it’s not known when the entire fleet will be replaced.