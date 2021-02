A power outage has been reported in the Hillside area (ATCO Electric)

UPDATE: Power has been restored.

UPDATE: The estimated time of restoration is now 9:30 p.m.

A power outage is affecting 125 ATCO Electric customers in the Hillside area of Grande Prairie. The power went out around 6:23 p.m. and the estimated time of restoration is 8:30 p.m.

ATCO says the cause is defective equipment and crews are working to repair it.