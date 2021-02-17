Four new COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in the Grande Prairie area, along with one in Valleyview. In its update on February 17th, Alberta Health added Heritage Lodge, Rotary House, Walmart, and a private group home to its outbreak list, along with Valleyview’s Knowledge Tree Childcare Centre.

Heritage Lodge, Walmart, and Rotary House have all previously had COVID-19 outbreaks.

MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to the province for case totals but has not heard back as of publication. Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are two or more cases, while correctional facilities, shelters, child care settings, and public settings like restaurants, salons, and gyms are listed when there are five or more cases.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, the QEII Hospital, Grande Prairie Care Centre, Prairie Lake Supportive Living, Signature Support Services, Shell Gold Creek, and Ovintiv Canada Pipestone in Wembley are still considered to have COVID-19 outbreaks, as well as Points West Living, Peace River Correctional Centre, and Sugarplum Tree Daycare in Peace River and Stone Brook Lodge in Grimshaw.

Alberta Health notes that outbreaks are declared over when for weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all listed below have current transmission happening.